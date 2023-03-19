Last year, Edinburgh beat places like Prague, Madrid and New York to be named the most beautiful city in the world in the annual Time Out index. And 95 per cent of the Capital’s citizens were said to agree.
But Edinburgh’s appeal should not be allowed to overshadow the many attractive villages within easy reach of the city. Across the Lothians, over in Fife and down in the Borders there are many beautiful places to visit. Here are a few you might want to explore.
1. Pencaitland
Pencaitland, in East Lothian, six miles south of Haddington, is best known for the beautiful Winton House, a historical castle which is available to hire out for events such as weddings and family holidays. The village is split in two and known as Easter Pencaitland and Wester Pencaitland, divided by the Tyne Water which features a three-arched bridge dating back to the 16th century. By car it will take you between 30 and 40 minutes to reach Pencaitland from Edinburgh. Photo: Ray Cox
2. Aberlady
Aberlady in East Lothian is a picturesque coastal village known for its spectacular golfing scene. The coast is a nationally recognised refuge for thousands of geese that migrate here in the winter from Europe. It's a 40 minute car journey from Edinburgh to Aberlady. Photo: JPIMedia
3. Gifford
Gifford is a small village just south of Haddington in East Lothian, known for its picturesque appearance. It's often where walkers stop off before heading into the Lammermuir Hills. Gifford has some sought-after properties, including beautiful old cottages dating back to the 1800s. From Edinburgh it will take about 40 minutes to reach Gifford by car. Photo: JPIMedia
4. Humbie
Humbie is a rural hamlet in East Lothian, roughly ten miles south-west of Haddington. The area has a population of only a few hundred people and was once an old-settlement formerly part of the Barony of Keith. The parish has a rich history with a local church dating back to the 18th century and Haide Castle (Keith Marischal country house) which was built during the 14th century. Humbie is just over a half an hour drive from Edinburgh. Photo: JPIMedia