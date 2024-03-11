Plot 3, Kelvin Properties, 67 St Bernards. Image: Chris Humphries

Development of the site at 67 St Bernards, Canonmills, is under way with four plots already reserved and another six one, two and three-bedroom apartments released to the market.

Homes in the upper floors, including the penthouse properties, have views stretching as far as the iconic Calton Hill, Arthur's Seat and Edinburgh Castle.

The development, the first venture from Kelvin Properties in Edinburgh, has boosted sustainability credentials thanks to solar panels and rain gardens, and features a south-facing landscaped communal residents’ garden rich with biodiversity.

Interior showhome architectural photography of Plot 3 at Kelvin Properties 67 St Bernards development in Edinburgh. Image: Chris Humphries

Property expert Holly Malek, Associate Director at estate agents Savills, said: “Demand for 67 St Bernards has been high, with over 1,000 enquiries received ahead of the showhome launch and appointments for the opening weekend, unsurprisingly, almost fully booked. We would encourage any buyers looking to secure their new home at 67 St Bernard’s to book an appointment to avoid disappointment.

“67 St Bernards contains beautifully designed spaces that meet the needs of a broad range of buyers – duplexes for families, one beds for young professionals, two and three beds for upsizers, and penthouses for downsizers – that’s all of the incredibly high standard the market has come to expect from a Kelvin Properties development.”

Marc Taylor, Director at Kelvin Properties, said initial interest in the project has been strong, which he believes is down to competitive pricing, prime location, and well-designed apartments against the backdrop of the well-publicised shortage of desirable city centre property in the capital.

He said: “The newly opened show home demonstrates a perfect example of what’s missing in Edinburgh: property that meets a need for high-quality, modern living. 67 St Bernard’s will bring a lot to Canonmills, which is home to a growing number of the independent coffee shops, restaurants, nature walks and pubs that make Scotland’s capital famous, with more popping up all the time. It is in a fantastic location truly in the heart of a vibrant city which makes it ideal for a wide range of buyers, from one-bedroom apartments, three bed apartments that are perfect for families and stunning penthouses.

Interior showhome architectural photography of Plot 3 at Kelvin Properties 67 St Bernards development in Edinburgh. Image: Chris Humphries

“Launching the brand-new show home is another exciting milestone for the development with two further show homes due to launch early April. Alongside the two-bedroom duplex which is open now, we will also open the doors to a one-bed and three-bed apartment which aim to showcase the variety of homes available at 67 St Bernard’s.”

The site is on track to be completed mid-summer 2024.

Prices currently start at £260,000 for a one-bedroom apartment.