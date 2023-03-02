Requiring a degree of modernisation, this three-bedroom house is a steal at £110,000

Keller Williams Scotland has listed a charming property situated in Balornock for £110,000. Buyers have a rare opportunity to purchase one of the cheapest three-bedroom houses on the market - all that’s needed is a little modernisation throughout.

When entering the property you will be greeted with an entrance vestibule and hallway. To the right is a spacious living area which offers access to the kitchen/dining room. A bathroom completes the ground floor.

The first floor comprises a principal bedroom and two additional double bedrooms. Two of the bedrooms are accompanied by built-in/fitted storage and one further benefits from a sunny aspect

External to the property, there’s unrestricted on-street parking and spacious gardens to the front and rear of the property. According to the listing on Zoopla, the immediate area includes “including shops, restaurants, takeaways, and pubs, with ample opportunity for outdoor pursuits at Springburn Park, Broomfield Park, Littlehill Golf Club, and other green spaces.”

Also, the property falls within the catchment area of Wallacewell Primary School and Smithycroft Secondary School. Enquiries regarding the property at Wallacewell Road can be made through Keller Williams Scotland at 01413 767128 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla.

Summary

Location: Wallacewell Road, Glasgow G21

Price: £110,000

Agent: Keller Williams Scotland

Contact: 01413 767128

1 . Wallacewell Road, Glasgow G21 Wallacewell Road, Glasgow G21 Photo Sales

2 . The rear garden external to the property The rear garden external to the property Photo Sales

3 . The entrance and hallway on the ground floor The entrance and hallway on the ground floor Photo Sales

4 . The living area on the ground floor The living area on the ground floor Photo Sales