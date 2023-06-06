This two bedroom end terraced property located in Edinburgh is a must view for families and first time buyers. Warners has listed the location for just £125,000.

The home has great features including a leafy view from the living room. The kitchen features high gloss units and a breakfast bar and a contemporary style suite can be found in the bathroom. There are two double sized bedrooms and also a handy box room/study. Gas central heating and double glazing should also keep you cosy.

Communal areas include a shared garden to rear, a drying room within the communal stair, shared with the neighbouring property, and more than ample parking within the cul-de-sac. A comprehensive common repairs scheme is nearing completion on the building and further information can be supplied by Warners.

The Zoopla listing says: “Most appealing two bed third floor flat offering light and spacious accommodation nicely finished off with stylish modern fittings, freshly presented throughout and ready to move into. Quiet cul-de sac position with superb transport links close at hand.”

Agent: Warners

Offers over: £125,000

Location: 13/5 Murrayburn Grove, Murrayburn, Edinburgh EH14

Contact: 01312 686107