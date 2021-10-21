Historic Humbie House owners want to build a swimming pool

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The owners of Humbie House, want to build the 11-metre long pool in the gardens of their home.

The hamlet of Humbie lies 10 miles from Haddington and has a population of less than 400 living in the area.

Fancy a dip: Humbie House could soon have its own swimming pool.

Humbie House itself lies to the west of the main settlement near the parish church.

Plans submitted to East Lothian Council reveal the pool, which will be 5 metres wide and up to 1.5 metres deep, will be built next to a large oak tree and will include a pool house with changing facilities and a living room.

The Category C listed house is on the outskirts of the hill hamlet of Humbie and features on maps dating to the late 18th century..

