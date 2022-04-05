Is unique Whitehill former school property top of the class for you?

The sitting room at The Old School House, 53 Whitehill Village, Dalkeith.

The Old School House, 53 Whitehill Village, Dalkeith, is currently on the market at offers over £410,000.

This unique home features four bedrooms and two public rooms, as well as a bathroom and shower room. Attractively decorated with versatile accommodation, the Old School House also includes a well appointed kitchen breakfast room and a charming mature garden with a variety of fruit trees, set in a peaceful rural village location.

A spokesperson for selling agent Simpson & Marwick said: “Set behind wrought-iron railings and screened by mature trees and shrubs, The Old School House is a traditional stone-built semi-detached property offering versatile family accommodation on two floors.

One of the bedrooms.

"The house is entered via a spacious south-facing glazed porch which leads in turn to the inner hallway.

"There is a cosy sitting room with a wood burning stove, a dining room, a well appointed breakfasting kitchen with modern units and a separate utility room, bedroom four or snug and a family bathroom.

"At the first floor there is the principal bedroom with dual aspect windows, a second double bedroom, a third bedroom or study and a shower room.”

Speaking about the location, the selling agent added: “Whitehill Village is situated approximately five minutes drive from Dalkeith, a thriving town two miles away, and approximately 20 minutes by car from Edinburgh city centre and within easy reach of the Royal Infirmary and Queen Margaret's College.

Kitchen/ dining room.

"From Whitehill there is a regular hourly bus service to the city centre.

"Nearby is Newbattle Golf Course, Dalkeith and Vogrie Country Parks and a choice of nice walks. In Dalkeith there is an excellent shopping area in the centre of the town and a 24-hour Tesco supermarket with a wide range of retail outlets within easy driving distance.

"Dalkeith High School complex has superb sporting facilities including a swimming pool and running track. There is also a choice of primary schools nearby.”

To view this property, call 0131 581 5711.

The garden at The Old School House, 53 Whitehill Village, Dalkeith.

The family room.