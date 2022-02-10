Love Island star's luxurious rural ranch on outskirts of Edinburgh up for sale for £2.5m, with dazzling 4-bedroom bungalow, separate chalets, and 10 acres of land

The reality star, 26, who appeared on the show in 2019, is now selling the luxury retreat, which is fronted by a lovely farmhouse bungalow which comprises a uniquely decorated open plan family lounge, dining and kitchen area, swimming pool, sauna, two ground floor double bedrooms, one with a modern en-suite shower room, family bathroom, and a games room, within which is a staircase to the upper level which has two more double bedrooms, one with en-suite bathroom.

Raiziehill Ranch is a detached chalet, once used to provide a unique spa experience, with its own self-contained gym, two treatment rooms, showers, relaxation room, two self-contained chalet rooms, large sun room with well-equipped kitchen, and a spectacular office with its own WC, bar and French doors.

In addition, a detached, self-catering chalet provides the opportunity for additional income with two double bedrooms, open plan lounge, well-equipped kitchen, and modern fitted shower room, all finished in true ranch style.

Externally, there is a decked and patio area as well as a lawn at the bungalow, and the properties are set within 10 acres of land, cleverly fenced and sectioned off to keep ponies or livestock.

On the market with McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £2,500,000, more details on this fantastic hospitality opportunity can be found HERE.

1. Raiziehill Ranch, Bathgate Open plan lounge, dining and kitchen area. Photo: McEwan Fraser Photo Sales

2. Raiziehill Ranch, Bathgate The open plan lounge and dining area features a wood-burning stove. Photo: McEwan Fraser Photo Sales

3. Raiziehill Ranch, Bathgate Lounge and dining area. Photo: McEwan Fraser Photo Sales

4. Raiziehill Ranch, Bathgate Dining area. Photo: McEwan Fraser Photo Sales