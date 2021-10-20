Major milestone in development of Edinburgh's former Boroughmuir High School building

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Senior pupils from the school were on hand to cut the ribbon at the formal entrance to the B-listed landmark that once served as their place of learning.

The building – which was designed by Alexander John Carfrae and built between 1911 and 1914 – has been restored by developer, CALA Homes (East) in a multi-million pound redevelopments.

Hannah Douglas-Walker at the gates built by her great-grandfather.

Boroughmuir’s impressive entranceway showcases the building’s signature vast windows and tall ceilings and splits into a shaker-panelled sweeping double staircase and breakout areas complete with soft furnishings.

It will serve as the official entrance for residents to access apartments, with the hallway adjoining the two internal open roof landscaped courtyards that also afford many homes with their own main door access.

The ribbon cutting was attended by residents, CALA representatives, contractors and the pupils, who also had the chance to visit the development’s brand new courtyard-level view apartment.

Pupils with Cala MD Craig Lynes:.Ruaridh McIntyre (School Captain) .Marcia MacSween (Dep Captain) .Hannah Douglas-Walker (Dep Captain)

Ruaridh McIntyre, School Captain was joined by his two Vice-Captains, Marcia MacSween and Hannah Douglas-Walker at the ribbon cutting.

Hannah, a fourth generation student at Boroughmuir, said: “It was great to be here as my family feel such an affinity with the building, having at least one attendee for the last four generations.

“Most recently, my mum was a pupil in the late 70s, my grandfather in the late 30s and my great grandad, George was apprenticed to the local blacksmith firm commissioned to build the main gate, which is still in place today.”

The former Boroughmuir High School building

CALA has sought to keep a close relationship with the school, which is still based nearby at its new dedicated campus. Early into works its construction team retrieved the old school bell, installed in the 1930s, delivering it to the school as a gift. Its headteacher and senior pupils were also among the first visitors to see its show apartment after the on-site launch last year.

Craig Lynes Director for CALA Homes (East), said: “It’s a privilege to have senior pupils down to Boroughmuir again. This building holds a special place in the hearts of thousands of families in the city and beyond - and that link with the school is of great significance to us. We were delighted to have the pupils officially open this key area for the residents and the building.

“This feels like a big moment as we near the completion of our restoration of Boroughmuir and its transformation into a special place to live.”

Boroughmuir is a collection of one, two, three and four bedroom apartments.

Interior of one of the CALA properties in the old Boroughmuir High building

With its Bruntsfield location, it is surrounded by bars, restaurants, and independent shops, and and is close to Haymarket and the greenery of The Meadows.

Each of the apartments comes with lift access, allocated parking with access to electric vehicle charging points, a private residents’ courtyard and a ten year NHBC warranty.

More than 70 per cent of all homes have now been sold or reserved. Homes currently released to buy range from £480,000 to £845,000.

Another image of an interior in the CALA development