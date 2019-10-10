One of Edinburgh's most expensive homes hits the market for £2.5m - take a look inside

Picture: Knight Frank

The detached period property has seven bedroom, four reception rooms and a spacious private garden, and is on the market for offers over £2,500,000 with Knight Frank.

The formal drawing room.

The drawing room has a small dining area in the bay window.

The comfortable family room.

The smart contemporary kitchen has a large island unit.

The kitchen has quality fixtures and fittings, including a wine fridge.

The kitchen has a dining area and sliding doors to the garden.

The formal dining room.

The impressive, grand hallway.

One of the three bathrooms.

One of the seven bedrooms, which has an impressive fireplace.

One of the bathrooms is a modern shower room.

One of the rooms has been turned into a home office.

The property has period features such as cornicing.

The extensive, private garden which has a single garage and parking for several cars.

The garden also has a summer house.

The patio offers new owners the chance to enjoy al fresco dining.