New research by Savills, exclusive to The Telegraph, has revealed the most desirable villages in Scotland and the rest of the UK, based on the combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and ‘chocolate-box appeal’.

Frances Clacy, analyst at Savills told the paper: "People want villages that have a bit of everything, from schools to stunning countryside, with accessibility to cities and transport infrastructure.”

"Less well-trumpeted factors count too, such as the main road through the village should only lead to other villages.”

The lovely Gullane Beach in East Lothian is just a 40 minute drive from the Capital. This sandy beach has views of the Firth of Forth, but watch out for windsurfers as it's popular with watersports enthusiasts on a breezy day.

Here is a list of the desired location across Scotland that made the cut.

East Lothian

Gullane with an average house price of £356,615.

This picturesque village, including a double village green and a ruined castle, is situated along the coast of the Firth of Forth, five miles west of North Berwick. It's dominated by the number of golf courses surrounded by large villas. It attracts a windsurfing crowd and is home to the Myreton Motor Museum, art galleries and lots of restaurants, including the Bonnie Badger.

Stirling and Falkirk

Killearn, with an average house price of £315,927.

This village sits near the north-western end of the Campsie Fells, 17 miles from Glasgow, and on the "Highland Line" - the imaginary divide that separates highland from lowland Scotland. The church/village hall is home to the Kitchen Window, a dog- (and baby-)friendly café, and hosts plenty of activities, from yoga to a baby music class. There's a theatre school in the village, too with Glengoyne, the most southerly Highland malt whisky distillery, nearby.

Fife

Elie, with an average house price of £349,951.

This sheltered inlet started out as a harbour village in the 16th century. It was the Victorians who built large detached properties and turned it into a tourist resort. There are five beaches with plenty of watersports on offer, a tennis club and an abundance of restaurants, including the Ship Inn and the 19th Hole at Earlsferry, and the Michelin-starred Peat Inn is a short drive away. There's the treasured Ardross Farm Shop and the Wade Gallery, too, along with a primary school.

Lower Largo, with an average house price of £212,429.

Birthplace of naval officer Alexander Selkirk a castaway who was the inspiration for Daniel Defoe's Robinson Crusoe, Lower Largo may be your next move. Known for its sandy beaches and a week-long arts festival, the village also hosts two pubs (the Crusoe Hotel and the Railway Inn) and views across the Firth of Forth. Whisky and gin distilleries are also beginning to pop up across the area and there are plenty of golf courses, too, including the Lundin Ladies Golf Club.

Perthshire

Strathtay, with an average house price of £287,476.

A haven of the rare red squirrels who bound through the landscaped gardens that belong to the large Victorian villas of Strathtay. The architecture of the village remain largely unchanged from this time period. By the River Tay, there's a golf course that opened in 1909, and in the spring the woods are carpeted in bluebells. Pubs within walking distance include the Inn on the Tay and the Grandtully Hotel.

