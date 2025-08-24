Positioned just moments from Holyrood Park and a short walk from Portobello Beach, this architecturally redesigned three-bedroom semi-detached home at 162 Willowbrae Road was comprehensively refurbished to an exceptional standard in 2023 by its architect-owner.

The property now offers a refined blend of modern design, quality finishes, and carefully considered living spaces. The ground floor has been opened up to create an elegant flow between the sitting room, dining area, and kitchen — perfect for contemporary family life and entertaining.

New triple-glazed aluminium windows have been installed in the kitchen and bathroom areas, significantly improving energy efficiency and sound insulation.

Externally, the home benefits from a private driveway and a spacious double garage, along with landscaped front and rear gardens. For added security and convenience, both the house and the double garage are fully alarmed, with the system easily controlled via a smartphone app.

A standout feature of the property is the veranda to the side of the house. Designed more as a balcony space, it provides an attractive and sheltered outdoor area that overlooks the garden and offers a quiet retreat, separate from the main access points of the home.

For viewings, call Coulters on 01620 671 837 or book an appointment online.

