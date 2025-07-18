The current owners of Tanglewood in West Linton have upgraded the home with great attention to detail, culminating in a stylish family home with sought-after “upside-down living”, with the bedrooms on the lower floor and the living accommodation on the upper floor to take advantage of the home’s position with breathtaking views.

The home offers modern, contemporary living in the country, with picturesque walks on the doorstep, as well as excellent village amenities and swift transport links across the county, into Edinburgh, and beyond.

Inviting you into the property and immediately setting the tone for the accommodation to follow is a reception hall with space for furniture items, built-in storage, and neutral décor accompanied by handsome solid wood flooring.

Situated on the upper floor and filled with natural light through a wealth of glazing, which also frames breath-taking, far-reaching views of the surrounding hills and countryside, the living room and dining kitchen are perfectly designed for families and those who love to entertain, with internal bi-folding doors closing to separate the two rooms or opening to create a wonderfully sociable space.

Fabulous external bi-folding doors glide open to invite the outdoors in, with a deck offering the perfect space to relax alfresco throughout the day or night, with ample space for dining furniture, whilst a lean-to shelter provides cover for a barbecue or a hot tub.

Externally, the home is accompanied by an exceptionally generous rear garden, with a spacious, composite-decked area, leading up to a large lawned area, where the home’s outstanding views can further be enjoyed.

For viewings, call Clancy’s on 0131 253 2998 or book an appointment online.

1 . Tanglewood The home is kept warm by an economical air-source heat pump, whilst the windows are all double-glazed, with some benefiting from noise-reducing acoustic glass. Private parking can be found to the front of the house on a gravelled driveway, with a car port and an EV charger. | Clancys Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living room The living room offers extensive floor space for various configurations of lounge furniture, with an Opus log-burning stove creating an ideal focal point and a warm atmosphere during the colder months. | Clancys Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen In the adjoining kitchen, a central island and a wealth of additional bespoke cabinetry offer ample storage, with spacious wood worktops and a Belfast sink framed by white metro tiling on the base-mounted cabinets. Integrated appliances comprise an oven, a microwave oven, an induction hob, an extractor hood, and a dishwasher, whilst provision is made for a freestanding American-style fridge/freezer. | Clancys Photo: ESPC Photo Sales