Take a look inside this 1.45m Edinburgh home with roof terrace, gardens and wonderful views

Located ins a sought-after conservation area, this property has five bedrooms, three reception rooms, three bathrooms and an extensive roof terrace and garden. It has been architect-designed and boasts a modern interior, and is on the market for offers over £1,450,000 with Rettie.
The grand entrance hallway.
The open plan living area has access to the garden.
The sitting room also has doors that open out to the garden.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
The bright and spacious conservatory.
The modern kitchen.
One of the reception rooms is a formal living room.
The current owners have created an impressive library corner.
The spacious master bedroom has an en suite.
The contemporary en suite has a large shower and stand alone bath tub.
The large roof terrace has space for al fresco dining and a hot tub.
The property has secluded south-facing gardens.
The five-bedroom architect-designed home situated in a sought after conservation area.
The driveway has ample room for off-street parking.
The property also has a self-contained own door apartment.