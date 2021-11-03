The pandemic has seen pet ownership rocket – but also, sadly, it has meant rescue shelters are busier than ever.

We’ve teamed up with Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home to help rescue dogs find the forever home they deserve.

This week, meet Kano the Akita and Parker the Patterdale Terrier.

Edinburgh rescue dogs Kano and Parker (Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home)

Kano is a sweet boy who is very friendly and affectionate, and he loves being made a fuss of.

He would love to find an owner who can spend most of the day with him as he likes to have company and be around people.

Thought to be about six, Kano will need longer walks and would enjoy hill walking or running with his owner.

He enjoys visiting the park where he can chase after a ball, and he likes enrichment and activity toys to keep him mentally stimulated.

Kano is sweet, friendly, and affectionate

Kano is a very strong boy who will pull on the lead when he’s excited, and he does bark at other dogs, so he will need to continue to work on these issues with the help of a dog trainer.

He needs to be the only pet in his home and would like to have a secure and private garden. He may suit living with dog savvy high school aged children.

Parker is an absolute livewire who is full of energy, so he needs an active home where he will get plenty of exercise and mental stimulation.

This one-year-old pup likes going for longer walks, enjoys going to the beach to try to catch the waves, and would love to go hillwalking or running with his owner.

Parker is an absolute livewire, a friendly boy who loves everyone he meets

He can become overwhelmed when out and can be very vocal especially when he sees other dogs, so he will need to continue to work on his training, ideally with the help of a trainer.

He is a very friendly boy who loves everyone he meets but is more affectionate and loving with people he knows well. He loves his toys and likes time to play by himself, so needs an owner who will give him space to do this.

Parker is looking for an experienced owner who has had a terrier in the past. He needs to be the only pet in an adult only home but may suit having visits from high school aged teenagers. He needs a home with direct access into a private garden and would like an owner who can spend most of their time with him.