These are 10 of the most viewed properties in Edinburgh in the last 30 days

According to property website Zoopla, these are the ten most viewed properties for sale in Edinburgh over the last 30 days.
1. 2 bed flat, King’s Road
A quarter share of this first floor flat is for sale for offers over £40,000.
Photo: Zoopla
2. 2 bed house, Gilmerton Dykes Drive
This semi-detached house house is for sale for offers over £137,500.
Photo: Zoopla
3. 3 bed house, Longstone
This semi detached house has front, side and rear gardens and is on the market for offers over £250,000.
Photo: Zoopla
4. 3 bed bungalow, Broompark Road
This semi-detached bungalow with attic conversion is on the market for offers over £275,000.
Photo: Zoopla
