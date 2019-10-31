Picture: Shutterstock

These are 10 of the most viewed properties in Edinburgh in the last 30 days

From bungalows to townhouses, these capital homes have proved to be popular.

By Rosalind Erskine
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 5:00 pm

According to property website Zoopla, these are the ten most viewed properties for sale in Edinburgh over the last 30 days.

1. 2 bed flat, King’s Road

A quarter share of this first floor flat is for sale for offers over £40,000.

Photo: Zoopla

2. 2 bed house, Gilmerton Dykes Drive

This semi-detached house house is for sale for offers over £137,500.

Photo: Zoopla

3. 3 bed house, Longstone

This semi detached house has front, side and rear gardens and is on the market for offers over £250,000.

Photo: Zoopla

4. 3 bed bungalow, Broompark Road

This semi-detached bungalow with attic conversion is on the market for offers over £275,000.

Photo: Zoopla

