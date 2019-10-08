If you’re looking to stay somewhere in Scotland’s capital but don’t know where to begin, look no further than this list - these are the 12 Edinburgh hotels shortlisted for the Good Hotel Guide 2020.
1. Balmoral
An Edinburgh icon, the Balmoral Hotel boasts 188 stunning rooms, a Michelin starred restaurant and an award winning spa as well. 1 Princes St, EH2 2EQ
Photo: Balmoral
2. Brooks Edinburgh
This spruced up 1840s West End hotel has a modern lounge with a vintage edge, unfussy bedrooms with comfortable beds and a full Scottish breakfast served up until 11am, so no need to wake up early. 70-72 Grove Street, EH3 8AP
Photo: Brooks Hotel
3. Cityroomz Edinburgh
Perfect for those looking to explore the city on a budget, Cityroomz offers up affordable room options with all the essentials you'd need for your stay. Breakfast is available at an extra charge. 25-33 Shandwick Place, EH2 4RG
Photo: Cityroomz Edinburgh
4. Dunstane Houses
This family owned hotel is situated in the peaceful area just beyond the city centre. Run in two Victorian villas, Dunstane house and Hampton house found opposite. 4 West Coats and 5 Hampton Terrace, EH12 5JQ
Photo: Dunstane Houses
