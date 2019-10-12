Victorian family home with impressive period features for sale in sought-after Edinburgh location - take a look inside

Picture: Campbell Smith

11 Cobden Crescent is a four bedroom house also has a dining room, drawing room, garage and a spacious, mature garden - all within a short distance of Edinburgh. It is on the market for offers over £975,000 with Campbell Smith.

The spacious hallway.

One of the main features of the home are the fireplaces.

The drawing room has bay windows and period features.

The drawing room has original ceiling cornicing.

The formal dining room.

The kitchen has space for a dining area - ideal for informal dinners or breakfast.

There is a modern shower room downstairs.

One of the two reception rooms is another living room.

One of the four bedrooms.

This bedroom has an original fireplace.

The bathroom has a roll top bath.

The house has an extensive garden.

A drive-way accessed from McLaren Road leads to a large single garage.

The property also has access to nearby beautiful Waverley Park shared gardens with mature trees and large grassy areas.