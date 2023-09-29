1 . 1 Bonnington Cottages, Wilkieston

Situated near the village of Wilkieston, on the outskirts of Edinburgh, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom traditional detached cottage offers beautifully presented and well-appointed accommodation, accompanied by generous gardens and excellent private parking. It is sure to appeal to those looking for a rural setting yet still remaining within easy reach of excellent city amenities and transport links. A path through the pretty front garden leads to the front door, where a practical entrance vestibule welcomes you into the home and opens directly into the living room. Photo: Gilson Gray