News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon

West Lothian for sale: Charming three-bedroom traditional detached cottage in Wilkieston for sale

Quaint West Lothian detached cottage on the market
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 29th Sep 2023, 14:17 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 14:18 BST

This charming three-bedroom traditional detached cottage in Wilkieston is currently up for sale at offers over £525,000.

This beautifully presented accommodation at 1 Bonnington Cottages includes a living room, a large kitchen/dining room, three bedrooms, a bathroom, and a shower room, plus generous gardens at the front and rear of the property, a detached garage with a double driveway, and another single driveway.

To view this property, call Gilson Gray on 0131 516 53 66 or click here.

Situated near the village of Wilkieston, on the outskirts of Edinburgh, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom traditional detached cottage offers beautifully presented and well-appointed accommodation, accompanied by generous gardens and excellent private parking. It is sure to appeal to those looking for a rural setting yet still remaining within easy reach of excellent city amenities and transport links. A path through the pretty front garden leads to the front door, where a practical entrance vestibule welcomes you into the home and opens directly into the living room.

1. 1 Bonnington Cottages, Wilkieston

Situated near the village of Wilkieston, on the outskirts of Edinburgh, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom traditional detached cottage offers beautifully presented and well-appointed accommodation, accompanied by generous gardens and excellent private parking. It is sure to appeal to those looking for a rural setting yet still remaining within easy reach of excellent city amenities and transport links. A path through the pretty front garden leads to the front door, where a practical entrance vestibule welcomes you into the home and opens directly into the living room. Photo: Gilson Gray

Photo Sales
Occupying a generous footprint, the living room offers plenty of space for various configurations of furniture, all arranged around a warming multi-fuel stove. The room is decorated in earthy and neutral tones, enhanced by warm wood flooring, and boasts a south-facing window capturing sunny natural light throughout the day.

2. Living room

Occupying a generous footprint, the living room offers plenty of space for various configurations of furniture, all arranged around a warming multi-fuel stove. The room is decorated in earthy and neutral tones, enhanced by warm wood flooring, and boasts a south-facing window capturing sunny natural light throughout the day. Photo: Gilson Gray

Photo Sales
The kitchen is beautifully appointed with contemporary off-white cabinets, spacious and gleaming stone worktops, providing ample storage and workspace. The room is filled with natural light through tripleaspect windows, whilst a door affords access to the rear garden.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is beautifully appointed with contemporary off-white cabinets, spacious and gleaming stone worktops, providing ample storage and workspace. The room is filled with natural light through tripleaspect windows, whilst a door affords access to the rear garden. Photo: Gilson Gray

Photo Sales
Externally, the home is accompanied by a front garden with leafy trees, shrubs, and planting, as well as a large rear garden, tiered to take full advantage of the home’s position with wonderful countryside views. It includes a spacious patio for outdoor dining furniture and barbecues, spacious lawns with additional seating areas, and a wealth of mature trees and hedges.

4. Garden

Externally, the home is accompanied by a front garden with leafy trees, shrubs, and planting, as well as a large rear garden, tiered to take full advantage of the home’s position with wonderful countryside views. It includes a spacious patio for outdoor dining furniture and barbecues, spacious lawns with additional seating areas, and a wealth of mature trees and hedges. Photo: Gilson Gray

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:West Lothian