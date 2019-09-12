Hotel Chocolat opens store at Fort Kinnaird

Have your say

Fort Kinnaird has given shoppers a tasty treat with the opening of its brand new Hotel Chocolat store.

It is one of only 35 stores in the UK where shoppers can enjoy the delicious drinks and ices selections, as well as cacao-infused Ice Cream of the Gods.

The shop has more than 80 different ranges of chocolate including slabs, boxes and hampers.

The new shop is the 160th that the luxury British chocolatier and cacao grower has opened in the UK this year.

Liam Smith, centre manager at Fort Kinnaird, said: “Its opening is part of our ongoing investment at Fort Kinnaird to bring in new brands, redevelop existing stores and ensure we’re offering people the very best shopping experience.”

Russ, the store manager said: “Hotel Chocolat is all about making people happy.

"We wanted to bring people chocolate that is more exciting, wittier, beautiful, and made according to our mantra: ‘More Cacao, Less Sugar’.

"We’re delighted to be bringing our offering to even more people in Edinburgh with our opening at Fort Kinnaird.”