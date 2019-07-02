'I am the cookie monster' - Best job responses as Maryland Cookies search for Cookie Taster in Edinburgh

Maryland Cookies are on the hunt for the UK's number one fan to join their team as a 'cookie taster' - and the successful applicant will receive £350.

The lucky person chosen will earn the cash for a whole day of tasting Maryland's entire cookie range, including those which haven't been released.

Maryland cookies are hiring a cookie taster in Edinburgh.

The winning candidate will also be able to create their own dream cookie and see it come to life when they visit the Edinburgh Innovation Centre for the role.

To apply for the role, you’ll need to visit the Airtasker website HERE, click “Make an offer” and leave a comment explaining what YOU would do for a Maryland Cookie.

Here are some of the best responses so far...

Ben M wrote: "In a world of gluten free, vegan, calorie controlled evils I can absolutely assure you that I am still holding the baton for classic brands like Maryland who, in my humble opinion, are still doing it right by creating tasty, crumbly treats the way our lord intended.

"Heck, I’m going to be honest with you, I don’t just buy Maryland, I’ll buy any brand of these tasty things, rush home with them and dunk them into a tasty cup of proper tea. I make a cracking brew by the way, something I’ll be glad to showcase if you guys invite me up to Edinburgh for the taste session.



"Long story short, if you want advice on cookies and tasty treats them I’m your man. I have a BMI score that more than proves it! Hit me up."

De R said: "I would be the perfect candidate for this task because I am the cookie monster. I love cookies, I buy them constantly, Maryland are my favourite to buy.

"I have the necessary skills to be a cookie taster and 25 years experience of eating cookies, I started when I was 2. I could differentiate the flavours of them if I was blind folded."

Keigan C said: "I’ve been a massive fan of the brand for pretty much my entire life. I’ve tried other cookies but none compare the the Maryland brand! Simply phenomenal. I’d love to partake in this opportunity as I feel it’s once in a lifetime. I sincerely hope you decide to go with me for this task as i’d be extremely grateful. Thank you for reading!"

Sam T wrote: "I love cookies. If I could i'd make everything I eat cookie flavoured. Choc chips are my life and I could quite easily eat them solidly for the rest of my life.

"Cookies are the best biscuits in the world, they work as a biscuit, they work as ice cream and a dessert. Who can argue. I was obsessed with them in New Zealand. Ask any one of my friends what my catchphrase was in nz...”Choc Chippie?” Go on ask them."

One applicant, Gill M, even went to the effort of writing a poem which says:

"I love me a Maryland Cookie,

I have done all my life,

They fit my cuppa

Every time

Without the slightest strife

The choc chip is quite fab-u-lous

And makes me smile as I dunk

Who needs a HobNob or Rich Tea -

With our heroes choccy chunk

Burtons make a cracking biscuit

And this job is too good to be true

So please pick me,

I'll bring my own tea

And I promise to make you a brew"

Another applicant, Victoria C, said: "I would be happy to do anything in return for being your cookie tester for the day, such as run up the Royal Mile during peak festival season wearing nothing but cookies shouting 'wanna piece of me'."

Kym F wrote: "I would abseil off the Forth Rail Bridge in a Maryland Morph Suit for a Maryland double chocolate cookie."

Deevak V said: "Absolutely love Maryland, used to spend my lunch money at school on three packs regularly."