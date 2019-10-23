Iconic Edinburgh restaurant The Dome wins best in UK in TripAdvisor award
Edinburgh's The Dome has won best restaurant in the UK in a TripAdvisor award.
The Dome was named number one in the UK in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards Everyday Dining category.
The remit for the category is restaurants which ‘provide great meals for any occasion that don’t break the bank’.
The Dome beat off competition from runner up Makars Gourmet Mash Bar on the Mound, and London’s Steak & Co in Leicester Square, which came third.
The award is given by TripAdvisor, based on the quantity and quality of user reviews given for each establishment in the last year.
The Dome was lauded for its beautiful decor as well as food, with its Corinthian columns, marble bars and sparkling chandeliers wowing TripAdvisor users.
An Edinburgh institution since 1996, the George Street restaurant offers five different bars and dining rooms for guests to choose from.
Diners can enjoy a three course early-bird set menu in the Grill Room for £22.50, or an Afternoon Tea with champagne in the Georgian Tearoom for £27.50 per person.
The Dome recently hit the headlines as its celebrated annual Christmas decorations were erected on October 15.
Two Edinburgh restaurants were also named in the UK top ten in the TripAdvisor award's 'Fine Dining' category.