Independent Stockbridge bakery offers 'cosy' limited-edition bakes for autumn
An independent bakery in Stockbridge has launched a limited-edition autumn menu today which is available until the end of November.
The Pastry Selection, on Raeburn Place is offering customers a range of traditional and unusual sweet treats which change daily made by a team of in-house bakers.
Their creations include sticky toffee pudding cake, pumpkin pie, ginger cake squares, caramel apple loaf, s’more cookie sandwiches and doughnut muffins.
Lesley Stewart, owner of The Pastry Section, said: “I can’t wait for our customers to try our new autumn menu. As always, everything is baked in-house with an ever-changing display, drawing inspiration from the seasons and the produce that is readily available at this time of year.
“Over the past two years, I’m so proud of how the shop has grown. It still maintains the friendly and relaxed atmosphere we’ve had since day one, and remains an undaunting space where the bakes evoke memories and create moments of happiness.”
Since opening in May 2017, The Pastry Section has become a firm favourite with Stockbridge locals.
Lesley previously worked as a nurse for 15 years latterly in the Intensive Care Unit at Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital, but decided on a career change due to the intense nature of the job.
For two years, she was a full-time student enrolled on a professional cookery course at Edinburgh College, still nursed two days a week, worked part-time in a local café to gain experience and was a single mum to her two children.
She got the keys to The Pastry Selection in March 2017 and has been working there since.
