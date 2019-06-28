Inside the Viking Jupiter - the new cruise ship making regular visits to Scotland

The giant ten-deck Viking Jupiter, with more than 900 passengers, will help swell Scotland’s cruise ship visitor total to at least 920,000 this year. The ship is one of the newest cruise liners in the world, launched in February, complete with a planetarium, spas and even a 'snow grotto'. We took a look inside this nautical behemoth as it anchored in the Firth of Forth on Thursday.

1. Land ahoy The Viking Jupiter off the coast of Edinburgh on 27 June. Picture: Alastair Dalton jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Al fresco dining Diners look out towards Edinburgh. Picture: Alastair Dalton jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Swimming pool The roof is retracted to create an open-air pool. Picture: Alastair Dalton jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. The winter garden The winter garden other Buy a Photo

View more