iPhone battery damaged by heatwave: High temperatures could permanently affect devices, Apple warns

You might be enjoying the current heatwave, but extremely warm weather could wreak havoc with your gadgets - particularly iPhones.

The extreme heat could permanently damage the battery life of your smartphone if you allow the temperature to rise too high, according to Apple.

Permanent damage

The technology company is warning iPhone owners to make sure their handsets are kept cool, as exposing the device to high temperatures could cause permanent damage to the battery.

"Low or high temperature conditions might cause the device to change its behaviour to regulate its temperature," Apple explains.

"Using an iOS device in very cold conditions outside of its operating range might temporarily shorten battery life and could cause the device to turn off. Battery life will return to normal when you bring the device back to higher ambient temperatures.

Apple recommends storing your iPhone where the temperature is between 20C and 45C

"Using an iOS device in very hot conditions can permanently shorten battery life."

Apple recommends storing your iPhone where the temperature is between 20C and 45C, and to avoid leaving it in your car as temperatures can easily exceed this range.

The device should be used when the ambient temperature is between 0C and 35C, or the battery life may be damaged.

Reducing the risk of overheating

With the UK currently basking in a heatwave, it is easy for the temperature of your iPhone to rise above its recommended operating range.

To help ensure your device remains cool, Apple recommends avoiding the following which could impact on its performance:

- Leaving the device in a car on a hot day

- Leaving the device in direct sunlight for an extended period of time

- Using certain features in hot conditions, or direct sunlight for an extended period of time, such as GPS tracking or navigation in a car, playing a graphics-intensive game, or using augmented-reality apps

If your phone exceeds its temperature threshold, it will display a warning message stating it needs to cool down before you can use it.

You may still be able to make emergency calls, but to resume use of your device as quickly as possible, Apple recommends turning it off and moving it to a cooler environment to allow the temperature to drop.