Items banned from flights: plastic bags, wrapped presents and e-cigarettes

Did you know these everyday items could get you in trouble?

With summer just around the corner, you might be getting ready to jet off on holiday, but do you know the rules about what you can and can’t bring on your flight?

Here, Rich Quelch of Lifestyle Packaging highlights some surprising everyday items that you aren’t allowed to bring on a plane - and the consequences you could face if you try to get them through security.

Plastic bags

While the UK may appear to be pretty strict around the regulation of plastic bags, there are actually many countries around the globe that outlaw them entirely.

Plastic bags are banned in 32 countries, which means that even as a tourist, you’re forbidden from bringing any plastic bags into the country - including your clear plastic toiletries bag.

Some of the countries that have banned plastic bags include France, Italy and Tunisia.

Kenya is the strictest of the lot, and have some harsh punishments for those found to be in possession of a plastic bag, with up to four years in prison or a fine of up to £31,000.

Wrapped presents

While going on holiday, it’s not unusual to want to bring back a gift or a souvenir for a loved one, or to bring something over for someone you’re visiting.

If you are bringing a gift, you shouldn’t wrap it before getting on your flight. Security officials might need to open it during inspection which can cause delays getting through security.

If you need to bring a gift that’s wrapped, you should stick it in your hold luggage. Otherwise, you should keep it in your hand luggage but unwrapped.

CBD oil

CBD oil with a THC content of less than 0.05 per cent is legal in the UK, and there is an estimated 300,000 people in the UK using the oil, according to Cannabis Trades Association UK.

If you’re hoping the CBD oil will help with your flight anxiety, you should check the rules regarding CBD in other countries.

For example, New Zealand and Australia might not let you bring in CBD oil as they have restrictions in place.

If you do plan on travelling with CBD oil, you should review the ingredients as some oils contain higher amounts of THC than others. You need to ensure it’s below 0.03 per cent. It might be worth printing out the lab report in case you need to show it to officials.

E-cigarettes

With e-cigarettes being a hugely popular alternative to smoking, holiday goers might be tempted to bring their vape with them to avoid real cigarettes whilst away.

However, just like regular cigarettes, vaping on a plane is not allowed. You also need to ensure that the vape liquid refills are in a clear plastic bag for security before being transferred to your hand luggage - vape mods and the batteries must also be in your hand luggage, not the hold.

Many countries also have vaping bans, such as Thailand, India and Singapore.

Tourists have reported not having issues with vaping in countries, but use your vape at your own risk as it may be confiscated.

Alcohol

While the duty free offers on alcohol may be tempting, don’t make the mistake of purchasing bottles of alcohol before setting off to a country with a ban, as it will be confiscated.

Many countries with large Muslim populations like Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Bhutan have strict regulations for alcohol.

It also might be wise to avoid having a drink on the plane as you could end up getting fined or arrested if you are considered to be under the influence of alcohol in public.