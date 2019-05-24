Jet setters can now dig-in to a La Favorita pizza at Edinburgh Airport.

The award-winning restaurant based in Leith will trial serving passengers and airport workers "a genuine taste of Italy" their La Favorita Delivered mobile pizzeria trailer.

Located on the plaza, adjacent to main entrance at Edinburgh Airport, La Favorita now offers travellers made-to-order delights including their famous wood-fired pizzas, panini's, authentic Italian coffee and fresh morning muffins.

La Favorita at the airport

Tony Crolla, Chairman of Vittoria Group said: “We are very proud to partner with Edinburgh Airport to bring a La Favorita's menu to traveling guests at Scotland's busiest airport and look forward to serving airport passangers the same delicious, high-quality food and beverages and family-friendly hospitality that they expect from our Edinburgh restaurant locations".

Items from the menu include: Margherita Pizza Slice - basil infused tomato sauce with torn buffalo mozzarella, boil drizzled with extra virgin olive oil; The Spice Slice - tomato base with spicy ventricina salami, smoked mozzarella and ndjua sausage; The Veggie Slice - tomato base with strips of grilled courgette, pepper and aubergine with vegan mozzarella and sun-dried tomato pesto. Other items include a selection of Paninis - Tomato and Mozzarella, Artichoke and Speck and Calabrese plus hot and cold drinks and a variety of Muffins - Double Chocolate, Blueberry and Toffee & Banana.

Linsey Jordon, Head of Retail at Edinburgh Airport said: “We’re all about offering choice to our passengers, whether that is to one of more than 150 destinations or a range of food and beverage outlets, so it’s great to see La Favorita on the plaza. It’s one of Edinburgh’s most well known pizza places and we’re delighted to be offering a slice of the action to the thousands of passengers who walk across the plaza every day.”

La Favorita at Edinburgh Airport launches today and will be open 7 days a week serving up a slice of the action from 12 - 8pm.