Johnnie Walker centre plans could bring roof-top bars and 'best bar in the world' to Edinburgh

A new view over the rooftops of Edinburgh could soon become a reality if proposals for a new 'world-class' whisky tourist destination are approved.

Roof-top bars are just one of the possibilities that could become a reality if Diageo’s plans for the former House of Fraser building at the West End of Princes Street are given the green light.

Diageo wants to transform the prime site as part of investment dedicated to their brand and the world’s best-selling whisky – but no specific budget has been revealed for the Edinburgh project.

The Diageo Johnnie Walker whisky experience could create up to 180 new full-time jobs and will include an immersive visitor experience across three floors of the vacant building.

If approved, the former Fraser’s building will be adapted to provide an events space for staging music, theatre and community events – along with a bar academy while retail space will be on offer on street level. The iconic cantilevered clock will remain as part of the plans.

When plans were initially tabled, the company pledged to create the “best bar in the world” overlooking Edinburgh Castle. If approved, the visitor experience could be open by Christmas 2020.

