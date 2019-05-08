Johnnie Walker whisky experience plans to create 'best bar in world' in Edinburgh approved

PLANS to transform one of the Capital's most prominent empty buildings into a world-class whisky destination have been approved by councillors.

The city council's development management sub-committee approved the plans by drinks giant Diageo to convert the former House of Fraser store on Princes Street into the Johnnie Walker whisky experience.

The new attraction is set to create up to 180 new full-time jobs and will include an immersive visitor experience across three floors of the vacant building.

Diageo said it would also create the "best bar in the world" on a roof terrace, which would offer views of Edinburgh Castle and the city. The new development is set to open its doors by Christmas 2020.

The council's economic development officials say the plans will balance the footfall of Princes Street with the St James Centre, under development in the east end of the Capital.

