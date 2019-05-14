Krispy Kreme fans queue for over 4 hours as second Edinburgh branch opens

Krispy Kreme has today opened its second branch in Edinburgh, with some fans queuing from as early as 5:45am.

More than 20 fans of the popular doughnut chain queued up this morning ahead of the opening at 10am.

Nivan Mamak

The store is only the second of its kind in Scotland - described as an 'airstream' store - and to celebrate its launch, the doughnut retailer treated the first in line, Nivan Mamak, to a £150 Krispy Kreme voucher.

Showing her excitement for the brand new store, Nivan said: "It’s so exciting that Krispy Kreme has opened another store in Edinburgh! I’m a huge Krispy Kreme fan and I was thrilled to be the first in line at the new store – it looks amazing, I can’t wait to come back with my friends and family!’"

To kick off the festivities, the first dozen people in the queue also bagged themselves a sweet prize.

And Krispy Kreme’s caricaturist was on hand throughout the afternoon, delighting shoppers with their very own personalised caricature - with a Krispy Kreme twist!

Another delighted young Krispy Kreme fan

Krispy Kreme is calling all fans to keep their eyes peeled on its Facebook page for more information, as the doughnut retailer will be giving quizzical fans visiting Fort Kinnaird the chance to win some sweet treats if they’re brave enough to take on the famous Krispy Kreme buzz wire on Saturday June 15th. To kick off the summer holidays, customers can try their luck with the Krispy Kreme doughnut lucky dip!

Craig Evans, UK new store openings manager at Krispy Kreme, said “We’re so glad that our Edinburgh fans had fun at the opening of our second airstream store in Scotland.

"It’s been a great morning spreading the joy of Krispy Kreme throughout the retail park and we can’t wait to keep delighting our fans with the buzz wire and lucky dip over the coming months!”