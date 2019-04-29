Krispy Kreme will open second shop in Edinburgh

Krispy Kreme has revealed it is set to open a brand-new store at Edinburgh’s Fort Kinnaird retail park.

And bosses at the new shop, Edinburgh’s second Krispy Kreme, plan to sweeten customers up with some freebies ahead of the launch.

In the lead up to the opening on 14th May at 10am the company will be dishing out hundreds of free doughnuts across the local area to shoppers and donut fans.

To mark the opening of the shop, best known for their sugar-glazed rings, the first, second and third customers in line will be rewarded with a sweet treat and the first twelve in line will also receive exclusive goodies.

Krispy Kreme’s buzzwire will also be at the store on opening morning, along with a caricaturist. There will be sixteen varieties of sweet treats on offer for the opening.

Their first shop in the Capital at Hermiston Gait’s Theatre Store caused a stir after it brought traffic chaos to commuters in 2013 as hundreds queued for up to two hours to get their sugary fix.

Craig Evans, UK new store openings manager at Krispy Kreme, said: ‘’We can’t wait to meet Krispy Kreme fans at our new airstream store opening at Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird – the success of our Glasgow store has been incredible, and we are confident that it will be just as popular in Edinburgh. We’re all about sharing the magic of our freshly baked treats and to celebrate the opening we’ll be dishing out hundreds of complimentary doughnuts at hotspots across the local area in the lead up to the opening…shoppers and doughnut lovers keep your eyes peeled - we will see you there!’’

The new airstream store at Fort Kinnaird will be Scotland’s second Krispy Kreme airstream, following the launch of the first airstream store in Glasgow earlier this year. The airstream store will bring a ‘hole’ new look to the Krispy Kreme retail experience.

Centre Director at Fort Kinnaird, Liam Smith, said: “Fort Kinnaird has welcomed lots of new brands over the past 12 months, and to add Krispy Kreme to the mix is very exciting.

“We’ve had a sneak peek at what’s on offer and there’s certainly a doughnut for every taste! I’m sure this will be a very popular choice with our shoppers, whether they’re looking for a sweet treat while they watch a film, shop or to take away and enjoy with their feet up at home.”