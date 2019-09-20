Lavish Edinburgh restaurant offer themed pre-theatre menu for King and I show

In celebration of The King and I coming to Edinburgh, The Ivy on the Square is offering a special dining package for theatre-goers.

Visitors to the stylish city centre restaurant can enjoy a pre-theatre set menu, alongside a limited-edition ‘Siam Spritz’ featuring Botanist gin, ginger juice, soda, Prosecco, fresh mint and a lime twist garnish, before heading around the corner to The Playhouse for the show.

Diners will be able to enjoy a three-course meal with options such as crab cakes with tomato salsa, chilli, spring onion and coriander; baked salmon fillet with Asian glaze, Jasmine rice, pak choi and radish; and steak, egg and thick-cut chips to choose from.

The £60 package is also inclusive of a limited-edition cocktail and is served up until 6:30pm ahead of the show starting at 7:30pm.

The package will be available from 17 to 26 October excluding all matinee shows, and shows on 19 and 26 October.

Tickets can be purchased on The Ivy on the Square's website and to book a table guests should phone the restaurant and quote the 'King and I package'.