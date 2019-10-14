Leith restaurant threatens to call police on "pathetic" and "embarrassing" customer after poor TripAdvisor review

Bosses at Britannia Spice in Commercial Street hit back after the angry customer posted a scathing comment on Tripadvisor titled “Terrible Customer Service”.

He claimed the restaurant had tried to refuse a voucher despite the fact he phoned up to confirm details before heading to the South Asian eatery.

Britannia Spice

“The place was pretty quiet at the time, a group of staff/managers were sat at a table talking to each other and ignoring us.”

After the meal, the reviewer claims he tried to pay with the Groupon voucher offering a four-person meal of £40 for £20 only to be told it was invalid.

“An older male then approached who seemed to be a manager and he started verbally scolding us and telling us off for trying to use the wrong voucher,” he writes.

“I tried to explain what had happened and he accused me of having a ‘bad attitude’ and ‘blaming his staff’.

“I could barely believe what I was hearing. Then, in front of us and other customers, he turned to the junior staff member and sniped ‘we don't want these sort of customers’.

“I have never experience such rude, aggressive and entirely demeaning customer service in any establishment.”

“Thank you for taking the time out to write this review we have been waiting to publicly respond to you rather than waste our efforts on responding to such a pathetic person like you privately,” they begin.

“There are a few things that I would like to mention that everyone reading this review has the right to know and it’s just a shame they can’t see your pathetic face before they do.

"Your poor wife was clearly embarrassed"

“Firstly let’s start with the Groupon voucher. Its clear to see from your writing that you can read and write but you chose not to for your own selfish benefit which your poor wife was clearly embarrassed at nonetheless you proceeded to make an embarrassment of both of you.”

After explaining the terms of the voucher offer, they add: “As there was only two of you probably because you don’t have any friends you were only entitled to purchase a £20 to spend for two voucher.”

Bosses claimed that although the customer phoned ahead to make a booking, they failed to mention wanting to use a £40 voucher for two diners and failed to present the voucher on arrival “which is also in the fine print”.

The add: “Secondly, It is a basic human right that all people are treated with courtesy, respect and dignity.

“In return we provide the best service we possibly can, it is clear to see from our previous reviews we are doing fantastic at that which I am extremely honoured to the reviewers and proud to say.

“We would normally not even go into dialogue with such pathetic people"

“Your atrocious behaviour that no member of staff in any industry deserves to tolerate has led me to respond to you in this scathing way.

“We would normally not even go into dialogue with such pathetic people like yourself but the way you behaved to my staff and in the restaurant making an embarrassment of yourself in front of your poor wife deserves you to be publicly shamed for all to read. It’s just a shame we can’t attach a picture.”

And in a scathing sign-off, they add: “You are an embarrassment to your poor wife who we feel completely sorry for and you should not even try to dine in good restaurants.

“Keep dining in cheap buffets that have shutdown and staying in cheap hostels as that is all you will be able to afford in life.