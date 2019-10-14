Limited edition menu celebrating Spain’s National Day on offer in Edinburgh

In celebration of Spain’s National Day this October, Cafe Andaluz is offering a 'Fiesta Nacional de España' menu for a limited time.

By Caitlyn Dewar
Monday, 14th October 2019, 17:00 pm
Diners can enjoy five tapas dishes and two desserts from the menu.

This week, until Thursday 17 October, guests will be able to enjoy a selection of Spanish tapas and wine from Southern Spain and the Andalucia region including dishes like Spanish omelette, Patatas Bravas, calamari, chorizo al vino and Serrano ham and mozzarella croquettes.

Tony Conetta, Director of The Di Maggios Restaurant Group said: "Cafe Andaluz restaurants recreate the magic and charm of an authentic Spanish dining experience with an extensive range of dishes showcasing the best of southern Spain's food and drink.

The regions cuisine is dictated by the fish in the sea, the animals in the fields and the wilds of the mountains.

Both restaurants in Edinburgh’s Old Town and New Town are participating.

Customers who book at Cafe Andaluz during this time will also be entered into a prize draw to win an all expenses paid trip to the Spanish region.

