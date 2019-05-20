Lothian Recommends: Five of the best delis in Edinburgh and the Lothians

Have your say

Things got a bit continental on Saturday night with the Eurovision Song Contest Final taking place in Tel Aviv.

In line with the international theme, the Evening News has compiled a list of some of the best delicatessens in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Here are five of them...

Maialino Deli & Cafe, West End

Maialino, which is Italian for ‘little pig,’ is pretty much what you might expect - plenty of cured meats and plenty of pork.

The delightful deli is also known for creating some of Edinburgh’s finest sandwiches using some of the very best Italian charcuterie, cheeses and loads of homemade chutneys and relishes as well as soups.

Visit: 34 William Street, Edinburgh, 0131 477 7778

Hendersons, Hanover Street

Established in 1962, Hendersons has become an Edinburgh institution.

It serves freshly prepared vegetarian and vegan dishes made from organic ingredients.

The shop and deli itself serves freshly grown organic produce from Janet Henderson’s East Lothian Farm and offers a range of classic dishes to sit in or take away.

Visit: 92 Hanover Street, 0131 225 6694

Craigie’s Farm Shop and Cafe, South Queensferry

This farm shop has a stocked deli, butchery, and Scottish cheese counter.

You’ll be able to pick up lots of supplies from local producers - from oatcakes to rapeseed oil, porridge oats, coffee, smoked fish, Craigie’s jams and chutneys and plenty of home baked goodies too.

There are plenty of other activities on offer.

Visit: West Craigie Farm, South Queensferry, 0131 319 1048

Valvona & Crolla, Elm Row

A popular Edinburgh deli, Valvona & Crolla describes itself as Scotland’s original Italian and Scottish food and wine specialist and emporium.

Founded in 1934 and originally serving the fledgling immigrant Italian community in old Edinburgh, they now list food products and wines from around the world. In the shop you’ll find an extensive range of products.

Visit: 19 Elm Row, Edinburgh, 0131 556 6066

Lupe Pinto’s Deli, Bruntsfield

This deli opened up in Edinburgh in 1991 with the aim of supplying locals with hard-to-find Mexican and American ingredients inspired by a year-long trip there.

Spanish goods are also included along with hard- to-find spices and hot sauces from around the world.

They also have information, including cookbooks and recipes, on their website for dishes such as chili con carne and salsa rojo.

Visit: 24 Leven Street, Edinburgh, 0131 228 6241