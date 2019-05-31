Lothian Recommends: Here are 5 of the best bra fitting shops in Edinburgh

Maybe you're looking for something practical. Maybe something sexy and provocative?

Either way, it's important to make sure you get your bra expertly measured and fitted to guarantee maximum support and comfort.

Here are five of the best services in Edinburgh to help you choose the perfect bra...

Bravissimo

The tagline on the Bravissimo website reads: "Inspiring big boobed women to feel amazing!"

Sizes in the bra shop range from 30E to 32KK, and staff know first-hand which styles work well for different shapes and sizes.

Their Edinburgh shop is located in the city centre and has disabled access and fitting rooms big enough for wheelchairs and buggies, plus books and magazines keep the children - and partners - entertained.

Visit: 20 Multrees Walk, Edinburgh, 0131 550 3620, https://www.bravissimo.com/shops/edinburgh/

John Lewis

This lingerie fitting service at this city centre department store caters for a range of shapes and sizes and specific needs.

For example, they offer 4 types of fitting appointment - general, first bra, maternity and post-surgery.

Their website says their expert fitters are also trained to measure and advise on sportswear and swimwear.

Advice is also given on how to spot a wrongly fitted bra.

Visit: Leith Street, Edinburgh, 0131 556 9121, https://www.johnlewis.com/our-services/lingerie-advice

Odyssey Boutique

If you're looking for something a bit sexier, try Odyssey Boutique in the West End.

The website describes it as a bra fitting unlike anywhere else. The owner says she'll find your perfect bra but goes that bit further with a keen eye for detail and a "jedi-like knowledge" of all things lingerie, adding: "My signature service revolutionises how you feel about being fitted."

She says there will be a "chilled glass of Champagne at the ready" to make choosing your lingerie a fun experience - be it practical, pretty or provocative.

Visit: 39 William Street, Edinburgh, 0131 220 290, http://www.odysseyboutique.co.uk/

Debenhams

Similar to John Lewis, Debenhams also offer various bra fitting services for different needs - from first bra to those going through pregnancy.

Their website stresses that the fitting service is free and that booking can be done easily online.

The website says: "We guarantee our in-store experts will help you find your most comfortable bra ever. If you're not happy with the fit, it's on us and we'll offer you a second fitting and new bra within 30 days."

Visit: 109 Princes Street and Ocean Terminal, 0344 800 8877, https://www.debenhams.com/content/book-bra-fit

Lululemon athletica

This George Street store describes itself as a high-end yoga-focused chain featuring stylish athletic wear and accessories.

They sell a variety of everyday bras, as well as garments specifically fitted to give more support for activities like running or yoga.

Lulumelon run regular events - be it for a complimentary workout or yoga - and their next event, entitled Hair of the Down Dog, is on Sunday June 2nd at 10am.

Visit: 57 George Street, Edinburgh, 0131 225 1151, https://info.lululemon.co.uk/