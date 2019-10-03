Luxury Edinburgh hotel launches autumnal menu

A recently refurbished restaurant has just released its autumn à la carte menu.

No.35 restaurant at The Bonham Hotel have refreshed their menu for the new season with a mix of European-inspired food with a Scottish twist.

Under the direction of Head Chef, Marco Drumond Nobrega, the new menu has been created using local suppliers and ingredients.

READ MORE: First look at historic Edinburgh hotel's multi-million pound makeover

The menu offers guests the chance to sample locally sourced produce from all over Scotland, froms the steak cuts sourced from the Tweed Valley in the Scottish Borders to the Hake steak from Scrabster, served with seaweed tartare, onion squash and shrimp tortellini.

The Market Menu is a set menu priced at £18.50 for two courses and £24.95 for three courses. Guests can also pick from the main menu also.

New courses on the menu for autumn 2019 include Brydock Farm pork rillettes, Scottish grouse breast, heritage pumpkin risotto and for an indulgent dessert, try the treacle tart or chocolate and apricot Swiss roll.

Diners can also combine food with wine, on the Boozy Snoozy package available at lunch time for £25 and includes three courses from the Market Menu and a half bottle of wine.

This offer is available every lunchtime, Wednesday to Sunday – with a Sunday roast option served with gravy and all the trimmings.

The luxury boutique hotel has also created an exciting twist on the classic Boozy Snoozy package for those who want to wine and dine along with acoustic music.

Bluezy Snoozy takes place on the first Thursday of every month and the next event takes place on 3 October from 6.30pm.

No.35 at The Bonham Hotel is located at 35 Drumsheugh Gardens.

For the latest reviews, recommendations and openings in Edinburgh and everything you need to have a good night - join our new Facebook group here.