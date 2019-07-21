Luxury flats in £100m Edinburgh grade A-listed development being snapped up - starting from £520,000

Luxury flats at a sought-after Edinburgh development are being snapped up, as developers announced sales have topped £24m.

Prices for a two-bedroom apartment at the Craighouse development start from £520,000. Once complete, the £100m development will comprise a mix of 145 townhouses, penthouses, duplexes and apartments.

There are now only ten properties available in the first phase of construction.

The first tenants have now moved into five of the A-list conversion properties in its South Craig and East Craig buildings. Both buildings have been restored with many historical features retained.

The site is situated on one of Edinburgh’s seven hills, Easter Craiglockhart Hill, so offers impressive views across the Capital.

Quartermile Developments Sales and Marketing Director, Jan Welsh, said: “There has been a huge amount of interest in Craighouse. Purchasers have come from the local area, the rest of the UK and overseas, which is clear evidence of the wide appeal of the unrivalled location.