Market Street Motel One's bar revamp is perfect for autumn drink

The hotel's warm interior is located on Market Street.

As the cold months of the year begin to fall upon us, drinking spots moving inside from summer beer gardens and looking for cosier options to enjoy a tipple.

While Edinburgh is inundated with drinking establishments, a hidden gem is just a stone’s throw from Waverley and nestled on a corner between Market Street and Cockburn Street.

A newly revamped bar area in Motel One’s Edinburgh Royal entices revellers off the street and into their humble abode.

The space is a fusion of contemporary style and traditional Scotland, tartan accents are an elegant touch to the space.

Thoughtful mismatched furniture and comfortable seating make the space relaxed and somewhere to unwind that transports you from the bustling city centre to what feels quite like a lodge, while really being at a busy thoroughfare in the Capital.

Guests can cosy up by the fire near the reception desk, or can sit themselves at the window, perfect for people watching, or simply to watch the world go by, at the base of Cockburn Street.

The grand fireplace in the bar area is the main attraction, it is artful and chic and perfect to sit next to on colder days amongst the cosy furniture.

Everyone knows that gin is a booming industry, and I for one, always enjoy a recommendation to try a new one. The real gem of Motel One's Edinburgh Royal bar is their extensive gin menu for guests, complete with details of where the gin has come from and what it tastes best with, right down to the brand of tonic and garnish.

The bar staff are attentive and knowledgeable, on hand to make friendly suggestions if you are struggling to choose a tipple.

A genuinely pleasurable experience, the bar is quintessentially Edinburgh, and a great place to stop off if you are nearby.