Maryland Cookies are hiring a Cookie Taster in Edinburgh - and they'll be paid £350

Maryland Cookies are on the hunt for the UK's number one fan to join their team as a Cookie Taster - and the successful applicant will receive £350.

Yes, you read that right. The lucky soul selected will earn themselves £350 for a day of tasting Maryland's WHOLE cookie range, including those that haven't yet been released, and be paid £350 for the privilege of lending Maryland their taste buds for a day.

Maryland Cookies have the dream job role open - and this is how you can apply.

The winning candidate will also be able to create their own dream cookie and see it come to life when they visit the Edinburgh Innovation Centre for the role.

Rachael Rayner, Brand Manager at Maryland said: “It’s really important to us that we are constantly innovating and ensuring that Maryland Cookies remain the best tasting cookies on the market.

“Consumer feedback is vital, so we are excited about inviting the successful candidate into our bakery to taste our range and create their very own cookie right before their eyes. It really is a cookie lover’s dream job!”

What does it take to be the official Maryland Cookie Taster?

To apply for the role, you’ll need to visit the Airtasker website HERE, click “Make an offer” and leave a comment explaining what YOU would do for a Maryland Cookie.

Would you wear a onesie to work for the day? Or tap dance down the supermarket aisle? Perhaps you’d teach your gran to ‘dab’? …the crazier the better.

The applicant who convinces Maryland that they’re the UK and Ireland’s biggest cookie fan will be appointed as the official Cookie Taster.

What do you get in return (apart from cookies)?

- Paid £350 to spend a day working as the official Maryland Cookie Taster at the Edinburgh Innovation Centre at a suitable time and date to be arranged

- Reasonable travel expenses will be covered

Applications are only open until 26th July 2019, so you'll have to be snappy if you're interested.