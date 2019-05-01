MasterChef pro and award-winning chef to host one-off supper club in Edinburgh

Head chef Jamie Scott of 2AA rosette restaurant, and AA Restaurant of the Year 2018-19, The Newport will entertain a unique evening of top food and wine at The Edinburgh Gran on St Andrew Square on May 22.

For £95, guests will be treated to a tasting menu prepared by Jamie, with wine pairing, designed especially for The Edinburgh Grand Supper Club.

Held in the elegant five-star hotel residence, the monthly Supper Club will take a maximum of only 36 bookings, giving guests intimate access to Jamie's skills as well as a rare opportunity to taste his acclaimed dishes.

Supper Club guests will enjoy a drinks reception in The Register Club, followed by a five-course dinner with paired wines, in The Games Room.

Prior to the event, Jamie will also host a fun food and wine masterclass, making the most of the stylish surroundings and views of the seventh-floor penthouse apartment.

From 5.30pm, for £25, guests will be treated to canapés designed and created ‘live’ by the award-winning chef, accompanied by wine, selected by The Register Club’s sommelier.

Throughout the event, Jamie will be on hand to chat with guests, share anecdotes and demonstrate his cooking expertise.

ABOUT THE CHEF

Head Chef, Patron and driving force of The Newport, Jamie was crowned the 2014 winner of the BBC’s MasterChef Professionals.

He followed this with a series of pop-ups and events, before the opening of The Newport in 2016 with wife Kelly. The restaurant quickly earned 2AA rosettes and entry to The Michelin Guide.

Jamie’s style is unique and with his team, this is constantly evolving. He is an advocate for zero waste and works closely with all producers to understand supply and demand. Using classic recipes and pairing with modern techniques Jamie showcases the bountiful larder from the surrounding areas in a modern Scottish offering.

At The Newport, situated on the Southern bank of the River Tay, Jamie and his team aim to create a destination, unique visit and dining experience. The two-storey building has panoramic windows offering views of some of the best sunsets in Scotland.

The Newport was recently awarded the coveted AA Restaurant of the Year Award 2018-19.

To book, visit www.eventbrite.com