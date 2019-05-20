Meet the Edinburgh chef who swapped a Blackpool chippy for a Leith bistro

From frying fish in a Blackpool chip shop to heading up one of Edinburgh’s hottest restaurant, the head chef of a Leith bistro has lifted the lid on collaborating with a top whisky brand and his love affair with Edinburgh.

Nearly 12 years ago, Kamil Witek, now chef patron at Aurora on Great Junction Street, finished high school in Poland and headed to the UK to make some pocket money before university.

Aurora chef Kamil Witek

He ended up in Blackpool in a chippy, and despite hating it, the experience sparked a fiery love for cooking that set him on a career path that saw his restaurant named as best newcomer in the Edinburgh Restaurant Awards last year.

READ MORE: Curtain call for immersive movie and steak event coming soon to Edinburgh restaurant

“Working in the fish and chip shop was horrible,” Kamil says. “It was the worst I job I have ever had, but I fell in love with the buzz, the honesty and the straightforwardness of the kitchen.”

He then moved to London and was lucky to land a job with an inspiring chef, Paul Rowan, whose patience and generosity Kamil credits with giving him a head start on his future. “They paid me to go to cookery college and I started developing my skills more and more,” says Kamil.

Kamil then went back to Poland to university, during which time he opened a street food truck before itchy feet got the better of him again.

A friend suggested he visit Edinburgh and after four trips he decided to stay for good.

“There was something dragging me to the UK and a friend who lived in Edinburgh said, ‘Come here’ – that was six years ago.

“I started at The Apartment then moved to Salt in Morningside – it was my first proper head chef position with seven people in the kitchen. We had so much freedom, it was such good fun. I was then nominated to be chef of the year, it was absolutely incredible.

READ MORE: Take a look inside the new Telford Arms in Edinburgh - The Scottish Engineer

“When I came to Edinburgh I knew if I wanted to achieve I needed to focus and push. I sacrificed a lot but it was absolutely worth it.

“Right now I am the happiest person in the world. I turn the key in the restaurant door every morning knowing this is my world – it’s so good.”

And showing his ambition and passion for interesting but seasonal dishes he jumped at the chance to challenge himself to take part in a tie-up with Tullibardine whisky house to create a menu inspired by the single malt.

Kamil’s tasting menu encapsulates the essence of Tullibardine in each dish – from Highland Wagyu beef, to Tullibardine-smoked fish prepared by Perthshire fishmonger, George Campbell & Sons.

The same water used in the whisky-making process at the distillery, sourced from Perthshire’s Ochil Hills, has also been used in each recipe.

READ MORE: New owner launches ‘continental’ vision for popular West End wine bar

Kamil adds: “We’ve spent time getting to know the distillery, experimenting with wood from the casks, its water and barley to create a series of beautiful recipes.

“Aurora’s entire concept is based on local, seasonal and unprocessed values and we’ve really enjoyed the journey of working with a brand that shares this outlook.”

For the latest food and drink news from around Edinburgh - join our new Facebook group here.