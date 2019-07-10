Mexican restaurant Bodega reopens on Leith Walk in bigger premises

Mexican taqueria Bodega has reopened on Leith Walk in a bigger premises and is now open for breakfast at weekends.

The brand new Bodega in Albert Place had a 'soft opening' at the end of June but is now in full swing. The restaurant previously operated from a smaller premises in Elm Row but this was closed in order to find a bigger place.

The food at Bodega.

And as well as their popular street food style tacos and margaritas, the new restaurant will be open on weekends from 11am serving a range of sweet brunch treats and breakfast burritos.

Bodega opened in 2013 with a smaller menu and their ethos has always been to provide fresh, vibrant and innovative food.

The owners also have a Bodega restaurant in Leven Street and a Lucky Yu - Asian fusion restaurant - on Elm Row at the spot formerly occupied by Bodega in their old premises.

For more details about Bodega and to see their sample menu visit www.ilovebodega.com

Bodega.