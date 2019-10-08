Michelin Guide 2020: Edinburgh's 'secret restaurant' restaurant Condita gains one star

The Michelin Great Britain & Ireland Stars for 2020 have been unveiled at a launch event in London.

One hundred and eighty-seven Michelin-Starred Restaurants are featured for 2020, including one new Three Star, four new Two Stars and 23 new One Stars.

Edinburgh's Condita was one of two new stars, bringing the total of one Michelin starred restaurants to 10 with Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles keeping its two stars. The other new star went to the Isle of Erika hotel.

Condita, which has just six tables, is nestled between a hairdressers and a Post OfficeNo 15 Salisbury Place.

“Despite the obvious challenges being faced by the industry here in the UK, we are thrilled that this has been such a stellar year, and we have seen many first ventures opening and rapidly rising to success,” says Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin guides.

Picture: Isle of Eriska Hotel Facebook

The Kitchen, Restaurant Martin Wishart and Number One at the Balmoral all kept their stars with 21212 losing its one star.

The other Michelin starred restaurants in Scotland are: The Cellar, Anstruther; Braidwood's, Dalry; Isle of Erika, Hebrides; The Peat Inn, Fife; Loch Bay, Isle of Skye and Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles.

Last week the Bib Gourmands were revealed, with two Edinburgh restaurants receiving this award.

