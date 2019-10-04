Michelin Guide 2020: Two Edinburgh restaurants receive Bib Gourmand awards

Ahead of the launch of the much anticipated Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2020 on 7 October, Michelin has announced this year’s Bib Gourmand awards.

Named after Bibendum – the Michelin Man – the Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants which offer ‘good quality, good value cooking’.

Edinburgh has one new restaurant that joins the Bib Gourmand selection for Scotland - Merienda in Stockbridge. Co-owner Campbell Mickel said: “We are extremely proud to have won such a prestigious award. It has always been vital to us at Merienda for our guests to enjoy not only good quality and local produce but at a price which is affordable. This award has proved that our hard work and determination has paid off and we cannot wait to shout this from the roof tops!”

The Kitchin's Scran & Scallie retained its award and the newly opened Bonnie Badger in Gullane received a Bib Gourmand for the first time.

“Bib Gourmands are not just about value for money – the pricing must go hand-in-hand with quality cooking. In uncertain times, our readers are looking for ways to spend their money wisely and our Bib Gourmands promise a good meal at a great price,” says Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides.

He continues: “Our Michelin Bib Gourmand may be less famous than our Michelin Stars but this distinction has a big following among our readers. Chefs are proud to be able to offer great food at affordable prices and are striving to earn recognition for this.

“Our Michelin Inspectors are always on the look out for new Bibs and have been excited to discover many hidden gems this year.”

The full UK and Ireland list can be viewed here.

