Miller Homes marathon man Gus running to help people in Malawi

A North Berwick man is combining his passion for running and his job in housebuilding to raise funds for global housing charity Habitat for Humanity GB, and build homes for orphans and vulnerable children in Malawi.

Andrew Fergusson, 50, known to his friends as Gus, is Production Director for Scotland at Edinburgh based Miller Homes. As part of the company’s charity partnership with Habitat for Humanity, he’s taking part in a global village trip in June to build three Habitat Homes in the district of Salima.

Gus has already raised an impressive £12,000 for the mission and aims to reach his target of £14,000 in time for the trip on 14 June.

The keen runner kicked off his fundraising by taking part in the Barcelona Marathon in March, on his 50th birthday. This was Gus’s first marathon, and he was cheered on by family as he completed the race in just over four hours.

But with a fundraising target of £14,000 and a goal to complete the route in under four hours, Gus quickly signed up to the Edinburgh Marathon and is determined to smash both targets.

Gus said: “I’ve been lucky enough to visit Malawi once before through Miller Homes’ partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

“Three years ago I was part of a trip to build homes for some wonderful families who also happen to be among the poorest and most vulnerable people in the world.

“It was an incredible experience and showed me the difference we can make by just doing what we do every day and giving these families a safe, secure place to call home.

“Habitat for Humanity is a fantastic charity which transforms the lives of those it supports and I jumped at the chance to do it again.”

Miller Homes has supported Habitat for Humanity since 2016, raising more than £300,000 for the charity. Gus will accompany Chief Executive Chris Endsor and Procurement and Sustainability Director Garry McDonald, along with representatives from some of the company’s key suppliers and partners, on the trip as they work together to build homes for orphans and other children in Salima.

The team is also aiming to raise £30,000 to fund the construction of a new bridge in Chikwawa district, which will allow for the construction of vital sanitation facilities serving Mazongoza Primary School.

Habitat for Humanity works to eliminate poverty housing and homelessness by giving hope to some of the most vulnerable people in the world. This not only includes providing them with a safe, decent place to live but creating thriving communities which they can become part of.

To donate to Gus’ fundraising page visit giving.habitatforhumanity.org.uk/pf/andrew-fergusson