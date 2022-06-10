Yesterday, the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new record of 183.2p, according to data firm Experian.

The average cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car has now surpassed £100, and one petrol station in Broxburn is already charging almost £2 per litre.

For motorists who want to avoid paying extortionate prices to fill up their cars, the Evening News have found the cheapest places to buy petrol and fuel in Edinburgh today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Morrisons petrol station at Ferry Road is currently the cheapest place to buy petrol in Edinburgh, according to Petrolprices.com. Unleaded is on sale for 168.8p a litre at the station.

Another great option for buying fuel is the Costo in Loadhead, where you can buy Unleaded for 170.p a litre.

The third cheapest option is the Sainsbury’s in Blackhall, which was selling Unleaded for 170.9p a litre yesterday.

Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Asda and Costco petrol stations were found to be the cheapest for fuel in Edinburgh.

You can buy Unleaded for 174.7p a litre at the Asda petrol stations at Chesser, Leith and Straiton and the Morrisons Gyle station.

Motorists wanting a good deal should avoid the Shell Fairfield Service Station in Broxburn, which was charging 196.9p for a litre of Unleaded as of yesterday.

While it is possible to shop around for a better price, drivers will likely continue to see an increase in what they are paying for fuel .

On Tuesday, the largest daily jump in petrol prices for 17 years was recorded.

The average cost of filling up a typical family car has exceeded 100 pounds for the first time in Britain. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Today, RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said it was "another day and another round of fuel price records".

He continued: "Unbelievably the average cost of a litre of petrol has gone up by more than 7p in just a week to 183.16p, and diesel by 4.5p to 188.82p.

"Other price records have also unfortunately been set this morning, with the average cost of a litre of diesel at a motorway services passing the £2 mark for the first time ever (200.99p).

"Petrol at the motorway is also at another record of 197.18p.