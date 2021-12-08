HappyCo. is a global gifting service startup located in Edinburgh that provides “morale boosting care packages to delight groups of employees, clients and event attendees of all sizes, whilst supporting local independent businesses in the process”.

Their ready-to-go gift boxes feature thoughtfully-selected products from over 500 partners, with an emphasis on working with smaller businesses and local suppliers.

Company bosses describe HappyCo. as a “small ambitious team that’s product obsessed with a shared vision to grow and take our business to new heights”.

But now they are looking to become a slightly larger team, explaining: “With thousands of gift-boxes being prepared to send out to happy employees on behalf of our clients we need an extra pair of hands to help us pick, pack and ship orders out between now and Christmas.”

The job will involve picking and packing orders, packing gift boxes ready for dispatch with care and skill, checking all incoming stock, stock management and replenishment, general maintenance of the warehouse, booking deliveries using delivery software, and ordering stock such as packaging.

Benefits include £10 per hour shifts of 8-10 hours, along with free tea/coffee, refreshments, and snacks, and free parking on site.

They are looking for somebody who is methodical, quick, accurate, confident, active and flexible, who enjoys being part of a time and busy.

If you are looking for some extra cash in the runup to Christmas then working in a warehouse could be just what you are looking for.

Ideally the successful candidate should be confident with technology and software systems, have a keen eye for presentation, brganised and self-motivated, possess good time management and time-keeping, and be adaptable and willing to learn.

The job will start immediately and lasts until December 20.

You can apply for the job here.

