News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
1 hour ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
3 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
4 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
4 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout
1 day ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize

Edinburgh Rich List: 15 of the wealthiest people in Lothians including David Tennant, Lewis Capaldi and Ian Rankin

From chart-topping singers to bestselling authors, here we look at 15 of the wealthiest people in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 8th May 2023, 15:00 BST

Scotland’s capital and its surrounding areas are the home of many successful individuals including Ian Rankin, Lewis Capaldi and Susan Boyle.

Businessmen and entrepreneurs top the list of the most wealthy, with eye-watering fortunes, but there are plenty more millionaires who make the list.

So, let’s take a look at 15 of the richest people in Edinburgh and the Lothians, in no particular order.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 15 of the richest people in Edinburgh and the Lothians, in no particular order.

1. Collage Maker-08-May-2023-02-49-PM-519.jpg

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 15 of the richest people in Edinburgh and the Lothians, in no particular order. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Susan Boyle, who shot to fame singing I Dreamed A Dream on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, grew up in Blackburn, West Lothian. The singer is now reportedly worth an estimated £40 million. She still lives in West Lothian.

2. Susn Boyle

Susan Boyle, who shot to fame singing I Dreamed A Dream on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, grew up in Blackburn, West Lothian. The singer is now reportedly worth an estimated £40 million. She still lives in West Lothian. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Edinburgh-born Richard Scott, who owns 215,000 acres of land across southern Scotland, has an estimated wealth of around £213m.

3. Richard Scott, 10th Duke of Buccleuch

Edinburgh-born Richard Scott, who owns 215,000 acres of land across southern Scotland, has an estimated wealth of around £213m. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Hamid Guedroudj, who founded Edinburgh-based Petroleum Experts in 1990, is worth over £230 million.

4. Hamid Guedroudj

Hamid Guedroudj, who founded Edinburgh-based Petroleum Experts in 1990, is worth over £230 million. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:LothiansScotlandLewis CapaldiEdinburghIan RankinSusan Boyle