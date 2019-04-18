Edinburgh's biggest fish and chip restaurant have pushed the deep-fried boat out with the launch of a battered Cadbury's Creme Egg in time for Easter.

Move over Mars bars Edinburgh restaurant Bertie's have launched a new deep-fried delicacy

Bertie's Restaurant and Bar on Victoria Street in Edinburgh will be rolling out the egg-stremely special deep-fried creme eggs over the Easter weekend.

The popular fish and chips restaurant have also put together various suggestions on how to eat the deep-fried delicacy, whether it’s crack it open and pour it into the mouth, use a spoon, dip a chip, or simply pop it in all in one.

So would you try a deep-fried version of the iconic chocolate? The deep fried creme eggs will be available as part of Bertie's dessert offerings and priced at £5.95 including a side of chocolate sauce, Candy floss and ice cream.

Bertie's General Manager, Leandro Crolla said: "Easter is going to be a choc-fest for plenty of people and at Bertie's we wanted to introduce the latest deep fried craze to our customers. Since opening in December we have become Edinburgh's most popular fish and chip restaurant and its only right that over Easter, deep fried creme eggs are available on our menu."

Bertie's deep-fried creme eggs are available for one week only from today, Thursday April 17 until April 25.