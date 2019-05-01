New full-strength tipple joins Edinburgh Gin range

Have your say

Edinburgh Gin has just added a full-strength gin to their Rhubarb & Ginger range – and they can magically predict your perfect serve.

The Rhubarb & Ginger line-up, which already features a Rhubarb & Ginger gin liqueur (20% ABV) and a ready-to-drink can, now includes a 40% ABV.

What's your perfect serve?

Priced at £28, the gin, released today, combines natural flavours of rhubarb and ginger to create a refreshing twist on a classic, perfect for G&Ts.

And to help gin fans decide how to prepare the new drink, inspired by the iconic magic 8-ball, the Edinburgh Gin fortune-telling gin ball has eighteen drinks predications; from ‘Head for the Med’ – Rhubarb & Ginger Gin with mediterranean tonic – to ‘The Outlook is Bubbly’ – Rhubarb & Ginger Gin Liqueur with fizz.

The playful party piece is a quirky addition to home bars and drinks gatherings.

The gin is available at John Lewis and Sainsbury’s Scottish stores a while stocks last, bottles purchased from Edinburgh Gin online will include a fortune-telling gin ball.